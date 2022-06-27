lei shu
Nanjing Agricultural University
Nanjing , China
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Nanjing Agricultural University
Nanjing , China
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
University of North Texas
Denton , United States
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Guangxi University
Nanning , China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Agricultural Genomics Institute at Shenzhen, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences
Shenzhen , China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
8 May 1945 University of Guelma
Guelma , Algeria
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Huazhong Agricultural University
Wuhan , China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
College of Plant Protection, Yunnan Agricultural University
Kunming , China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
University of Georgia
Athens , United States
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Tianjin University of Science and Technology
Tianjin , China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Nanjing Agricultural University
Nanjing , China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Northwest A&F University
Xianyang , China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
University of Thessaly
Volos , Greece
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Mississippi State University
Starkville , United States
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Cornell Agritech, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Cornell University
Ithaca , United States
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS)
Beijing , China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Institute of Phytomedicine, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, University of Hohenheim
Stuttgart , Germany
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection