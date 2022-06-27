lei shu
Nanjing Agricultural University
Nanjing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Pretoria, South Africa
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, United States
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Shenyang Aerospace University
Shenyang, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Anhui University of Finance and Economics
Bengbu, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Zhengzhou University of Light Industry
Zhengzhou, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Aerospace Information Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
8 May 1945 University of Guelma
Guelma, Algeria
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Jeonbuk National University
Jeonju, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Sevilla University
Seville, Spain
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
University of Navarra
Pamplona, Spain
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
University of Salamanca
Salamanca, Spain
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Putra Malaysia University
Serdang, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Institute of Agricultural Facilities and Equipment, Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (JAAS)
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection