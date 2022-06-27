jim leebens-mack
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Department for Biology and Ecology, Faculty of Sciences, University of Novi Sad
Novi Sad, Serbia
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Lanzhou University
Lanzhou, China
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
University of New Orleans
New Orleans, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Institute of Cell Biology and Genetic Engineering, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Durham University
Durham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
University of Genoa
Genoa, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Reed College
Portland, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Independent researcher
Las Vegas, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
University of Alicante
Alicante, Spain
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
University of Portsmouth
Portsmouth, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Institute of Ecology, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Chicago Botanic Garden
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Royal Botanical Garden, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
University of Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Department of Botany, Faculty of Science, University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution