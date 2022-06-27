Scope

Crop and Product Physiology publishes major discoveries in the production of horticultural and agronomic crops as well as quality of the harvested products. Understanding of crop production and product quality requires research that synthesizes knowledge from different aggregation levels, i.e. from gene, cell, tissue, organ, plant to crop level; up and down scaling between these aggregation levels can boost this understanding. Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Physiological regulation of crop production

· Physiological regulation of product quality at harvest and its postharvest behavior

· Effect of environmental factors and cultivation techniques on crop physiology and how this affects crop production and pre- and post-harvest product quality

· Applications of basic research to enhance crop yield and pre- and post-harvest product quality in a sustainable way

Articles may include both studies based on experimentation as well as simulation modeling. Descriptive studies that report responses of growth, yield or quality to agronomical treatments will not be considered if they do not progress physiological understanding of these responses. Articles on crop storage, transportation and usage, and cropping systems, do not fall within the scope of this section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic plants or mutants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:



i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.