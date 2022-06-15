Scope

The Crop and Product Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in horticultural and agronomic crop production and harvested product quality.

Led by Dr. Leo Marcelis from Wageningen University and Research, the Crop and Product Physiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of crop and product physiology, which connect diverse aspects of crop production and product quality.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of basic research to enhance crop yield and pre- and post-harvest product quality in a sustainable way

effect of environmental factors and cultivation techniques on crop physiology and how this affects crop production and pre- and post-harvest product quality

physiological regulation of crop production

physiological regulation of product quality at harvest and its postharvest behavior

understanding of crop production and product quality with knowledge from different aggregation levels, i.e. from gene, cell, tissue, organ, plant to crop level. Up and down scaling between these aggregation levels can boost this understanding

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological aspects of crop production and product quality. Their interactions with environmental factors and cultivation techniques are of special interest, though not a prerequisite.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, such as sustainable agriculture, food security, responsible consumption and production, and climate action (SDGs 2, 12, and 13).

The Crop and Product Physiology section does not consider descriptive studies on growth, yield, or quality responses to agronomical treatments without advancing physiological understanding. However, articles that focus on the physiological regulation of crop production, product quality at harvest and post-harvest, sustainable cultivation techniques, and environmental factors in relation to crop physiology are within the scope of this section. Studies on crop storage, transportation, and usage may be considered if they contribute to the understanding of crop and product physiology. In vitro studies unrelated to crop or product physiology remain outside the section's scope.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic plants or mutants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of crop and product physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.