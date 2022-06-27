leo marcelis
Wageningen University and Research
Wageningen, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
Mediterranea University of Reggio Calabria
Reggio Calabria, Italy
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (Mexico)
Texcoco, Mexico
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
National University of Mar del Plata
Mar del Plata, Argentina
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
Adam Mickiewicz University
Poznań, Poland
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
INRA Plantes et Système de cultures Horticoles
Avignon, France
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
New Mexico Consortium
Los Alamos, United States
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research
Cologne, Germany
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
University of the West Indies, Mona
Kingston, Jamaica
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
Agricultural Research Organization (ARO)
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
oloBion
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
Institute of Horticulture, Lithuanian Research Centre for Agriculture and Forestry
Babtai, Lithuania
Associate Editor
Crop and Product Physiology