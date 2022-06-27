huihui li
Institute of Crop Sciences, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences
Beijing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
Copenhagen Plant Science Center (CPSC), University of Copenhagen, 1870
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
King Faisal University
Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
Subtropical Horticulture Research Station, Agricultural Research Service (USDA)
Miami, United States
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
Gansu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS)
Lanzhou, China
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
Institute of Botany (ASCR)
Průhonice, Czechia
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
Wuhan Botanical Garden, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
Federal University of São Carlos
São Carlos, Brazil
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (JAAS)
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
Tea Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
Institute of Botany, Jiangsu Province and Chinese Academy of Sciences
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
Shanghai Normal University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics