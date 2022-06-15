Scope

The Functional Plant Ecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the role of plant function in ecological outcomes.

Led by Dr. Sebastian Leuzinger from Auckland University of Technology, the Functional Plant Ecology section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant ecology, which connect molecular-level processes to ecosystem-level outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

dynamic global vegetation models incorporating plant traits and function

functional genomics in the context of ecological hypotheses

functional traits and their influence on ecological processes

plant responses to environmental variation and global change

regional to global scale distribution and diversity of plant function

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about how plant function influences ecological outcomes, such as the distribution and dynamics of individuals, populations, species, communities, and ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant function in ecological outcomes, functional traits, plant responses to environmental variation, functional genomics, and dynamic global vegetation models, contributing to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Functional Plant Ecology section does not consider studies that are primarily descriptive, focusing on the collection of transcripts, proteins, or metabolites, as well as those that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and cursory functional attributions. Additionally, research unrelated to plant ecology, such as animal behavior, human-environment interactions, and geological research, are not considered for review. Studies solely on agricultural practices or plant breeding are also excluded, unless they have a clear ecological context and contribute to the understanding of plant function in ecological processes.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic plants or mutants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.