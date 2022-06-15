Scope

The Plant Bioinformatics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of computational tools to analyze and interpret vast quantities of data generated from plant omics technologies.

Led by Dr. Ling-Ling Chen from Guangxi University, the Plant Bioinformatics section welcomes submissions in various domains of bioinformatics, which aim to provide meaningful insights for plant scientists and advance the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

algorithms that provide meaningful insights into biology from the analysis of plant genomic data

computational analysis and phylogenetic approaches to biological questions

computational analysis of large multidimensional numeric datasets

computational analysis of nucleotide or amino acid sequences and structures from genomic data

computational analysis of the evolution of all life forms

mathematical or statistical modeling of the above topics

prediction of the function of novel domains, motifs, genes, and proteins using omics data

three-dimensional genome topology construction and epigenetic regulation modeling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of plant bioinformatics, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Plant Bioinformatics section does not consider studies that do not meet the replication requirements of quantitative analysis on at least three biological replicates to ensure significance and depth. Studies that only provide descriptive information on gene families and functional attributions will not be considered for review.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis needs to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance and ensure depth of the analysis. This includes quantitative omics studies as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling in the categories below will also not be considered for review, unless they are extended to provide meaningful insights into gene/protein function and/or the biology of the subject described.:

i) Comparative transcriptomic analyses that only reports a collection of differentially expressed genes, some validated by qPCR under different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that merely define gene families using basic phylogenetics and assign cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Requirements for multiple independent alleles should also be considered:

Studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation.

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines.

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bioinformatics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.