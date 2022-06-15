Scope

The Plant Biophysics and Modeling section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the physical principles underlying plant physiology, development, and growth.

Led by Dr. Ingo Dreyer from University of Talca, the Plant Biophysics and Modeling section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant biophysics and modeling, which connect the fields of physics, mathematics, bioinformatics, and plant biology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bionics

biomechanics

computational cell biology

molecular and cell biophysics

plant physiology

quantitative developmental studies

structural protein analyses

synthetic biology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the processes and mechanisms that lead to well-adapted and optimized plant systems at different scales of organization, from molecular to organismic levels.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant biophysics and modeling, molecular and cell biophysics, plant physiology, bionics, computational cell biology, structural protein analyses, synthetic biology, quantitative developmental studies, biomechanics, and their contributions to SDGs such as SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Plant Biophysics and Modeling section does not consider studies that do not comply with the replication requirements of a minimum of 3 biological replicates for significance assessment, or those that are solely descriptive collections of transcripts, proteins, or metabolites, or basic phylogenetics. Additionally, submissions focused on machine learning algorithms without relevance to plant biophysics, or genetic studies without biophysical or modeling aspects are outside the scope of this section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic plants or mutants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant biophysics and modeling to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.