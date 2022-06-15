Scope

The Plant Biotechnology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of plant biotechnology for sustainable crop production and plant utilization.

Led by Prof. James Lloyd from Stellenbosch University, the Plant Biotechnology section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant biotechnology, which address the challenges of modern technologies in meeting the increasing demands for crop production and expanding the use of plants for sustainable purposes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

engineering of crops for improvement of agronomic traits related to sustainable crop production, increased yield, plant adaptation to environmental stresses, disease resistance, and crop nutritional value

engineering of non-crop model systems for enhanced yield, such as biomass and seed production

engineering of terrestrial, aquatic, or marine plant systems for biofuel and biomaterial production with industrial applications

engineering of plant systems for phytoremediation and environmental sensor development

field-testing and commercialization of modified plants

safety and regulatory affairs

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the genetic alteration of plants for improved agronomic traits and their potential applications in various fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of sustainable crop production, plant utilization, and environmental protection, in alignment with SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Plant Biotechnology section does not consider studies that do not lead to agronomic trait improvement, such as those focusing on gene function, germplasm characterization, and molecular genomics approaches. Studies that primarily focus on animal or human biotechnology, plant tissue culture, regeneration, marker assisted selection, or non-biotechnological aspects of agriculture or horticulture are outside the scope of this section. The section also excludes research on environmental bioremediation, as it conflicts with the in-scope area of engineering plant systems for phytoremediation and environmental sensor development.

Please consider the quality and content requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis needs to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different phenotypes, conditions or treatments that do not provide mechanistic insights of the in planta biological function of the differentially expressed genes/proteins;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC), etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

Studies focusing on Marker Assisted Selection (MAS) for the improvement of agronomic traits in plants will not be taken into consideration for review in this section.

Optimization of oligonucleotide design or efficiency for either qualitative detection or gene expression quantification will not be considered for review.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant biotechnology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.