Scope

Plant Biotechnology publishes significant findings and major advances in all branches of plant biotechnology, providing a single platform for articles that address the attempts of modern technologies to satisfy increasing demands for crop production and to extend the exploitability of plants to include other sustainable uses. Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Engineering of crops for improvement of agronomic traits in any field related to making the production of crops more sustainable, increasing plant yield, plant adaptation to environmental stresses, disease resistance or crop nutritional value

· Engineering of non-crop model systems resulting in increased yield (biomass, seed production)

· Engineering of terrestrial, aquatic or marine plant systems (including industrial crops and natural systems) for production of biofuels and other biomaterials with industrial applications

· Engineering of plant systems for application in phytoremediation and development of environmental sensors

· Field-testing and commercialization of modified plants

· Safety and regulatory affairs

The section expects that most submissions involve either the production or analysis of plants that have been genetically altered. Manuscripts analyzing gene function, characterizing germplasm and landraces, presenting functional and molecular genomics approaches are taken into consideration only if they lead to agronomic traits improvement. Studies presenting production of non-plant proteins or peptides in plants or algae must include experimental evidence that the recombinant product is functional. Papers describing the development of transformation systems, plant tissue culture, and regeneration studies do not fall within the scope of this section.​

Please consider the quality and content requirements for experimental studies as listed below Quantitative analysis needs to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC), etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:



i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.