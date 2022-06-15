Scope

The Plant Breeding section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and progress of modern plant breeding techniques and related subjects.

Led by Dr. Diego Rubiales from the Institute for Sustainable Agriculture, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Plant Breeding section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant breeding, which contribute to plant improvement and address relevant challenges in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

contemporary methods of plant breeding

genetics and genomics of traits of interest in crops

germplasm characterization and utilization

marker assisted breeding

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest developments and breakthroughs in plant breeding and related subjects, with a focus on both applied and fundamental research that is directly relevant to plant breeding.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of plant breeding, germplasm utilization, and genetics and genomics of crop traits, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Plant Breeding section does not consider population structure studies unless they are accompanied by association studies or other relevant analyses. Studies falling outside the scope include descriptive collections of transcripts, proteins, or metabolites, and those that define gene families using basic phylogenetics with cursory functional attributions. However, the section does not consider submissions focused on topics unrelated to plant breeding and genetics, such as unmanned aerial systems, deep learning, or convolutional neural networks. Studies without a fundamental basis in plant breeding practices or plant genetic improvement will be considered out of scope.

Please consider the quality and content requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Trait Mapping and Association Studies

Manuscripts on QTL mapping, by any method, require a dense marker coverage (tentatively N > 100 depending on the population size). Deviations from these requirements should be well-justified and explained in the cover letter.

Manuscripts on association studies (GWAS) generally require relatively big sample sizes (tentatively N > 200) and precise information about the structure of the population due to relatedness and/or ancestral structure. Deviations from these requirements should be well-justified and explained in the cover letter.

Phenotyping of complex quantitative traits must be conducted in at least 3 independent test environments, which can be the result of any combination of year/season with location (field, location, greenhouse, and/or growth chamber), and each test environment should consist of at least 3 replicates. Deviations from these requirements should be well-justified and explained in the cover letter.

Reports of novel resistance genes or alleles must be accompanied by allelism tests in the appropriate segregating progenies. The novel resistance source should preferably be deposited to one or more internationally accessible germplasm repositories without usage restrictions.

Datasets should be deposited in publicly available repositories (where available and appropriate) with an appropriate data citation, or presented in the main manuscript or additional supporting files whenever possible. Datasets that are assigned digital object identifiers (DOIs) by a data repository can be cited in the reference list.

Additional Requirements

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide mechanistic and/or physiological insights into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant breeding to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.