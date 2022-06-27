Scope

Plant Breeding publishes major discoveries contributing to the understanding and progress of modern plant breeding, providing a single platform for articles that address plant improvement through breeding and related subjects. Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Contemporary methods of plant breeding

· Germplasm characterization and utilization

· Marker assisted breeding

· Genetics and genomics of traits of interest in crops

Population structure studies will be taken in consideration only if accompanied by association studies, or other relevant analysis. A focus on applications is desirable, but the section is also open to fundamental science articles as long as they are of direct relevance to plant breeding.

Please consider the quality and content requirements for experimental studies as listed below

Trait Mapping and Association Studies

· Manuscripts on QTL mapping, by any method, require a dense marker coverage (tentatively N > 100 depending on the population size). Deviations from these requirements should be well-justified and explained in the cover letter.

· Manuscripts on genomic selection (GWAS) generally require relatively big sample sizes (tentatively N > 200) and precise information about the structure of the population due to relatedness and/or ancestral structure. Deviations from these requirements should be well-justified and explained in the cover letter.

· Phenotyping of complex quantitative traits must be conducted in at least 3 independent test environments, which can be the result of any combination of year/season with location (field, location, greenhouse, and/or growth chamber), and each test environment should consist of at least 3 replicates. Deviations from these requirements should be well-justified and explained in the cover letter.

· Reports of novel resistance genes or alleles must be accompanied by allelism tests in the appropriate segregating progenies. The novel resistance source should preferably be deposited to one or more internationally accessible germplasm repositories without usage restrictions.

· Datasets should be deposited in publicly available repositories (where available and appropriate) with an appropriate data citation, or presented in the main manuscript or additional supporting files whenever possible. Datasets that are assigned digital object identifiers (DOIs) by a data repository can be cited in the reference list.

Additional Requirements

· Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

· Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide mechanistic and/or physiological insights into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

· Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:



i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.