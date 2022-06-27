diego rubiales
Institute for Sustainable Agriculture, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Córdoba, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Breeding
University of Chile
Santiago, Chile
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
Nice-Pak Products LLC
Montvale, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
Novo Nordisk Foundation
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
International Center for Agriculture Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA)
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
Mountains of Research Collaborative Laboratory
Bragantia, Portugal
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (Pakistan)
Faisalabad, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
Institute for Sustainable Agriculture, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Córdoba, Spain
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
University of Western Australia
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
Bioinformatics, Institute of Bio- and Geosciences - 4, Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH
Jülich, Germany
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
IFAPA Centro Alameda del Obispo
Córdoba, Spain
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding
Agricultural Research Organization (ARO)
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Associate Editor
Plant Breeding