Scope

This section aims to reflect current rapid progress in the fields of plant genetics, epigenetics, and increase in understanding of associated chromatin structure and chromosome biology problems, including, e.g., the characterisation of factors of chromosome stability. The major breakthroughs in plant genetics and genomics include a broad application of highly-throughput approaches of the next-generation and third-generation sequencing to elucidate composition and arrangement of plant chromosomes, including those of important crops. In addition to the development of the knowledge, the last decade witnessed also the unprecedented expansion of active interventions in the structure of chromosomes using approaches to the targeted gene and chromosome editing, or editing of epigenetic marks to ensure that plant research meets expectations in the areas of food (and the other plant products) security in times of global climate change.

As plant development and responses to environmental changes are shaped by epigenetic reprogramming of gene expression, this area of research is the subject of enormous interest to understand the interplay among writers, readers and erasers of epigenetic marks. This field is also being driven by high-throughput approaches such as Hi-C, ATAC-Seq, MNase-Seq and ChIP-Seq. The spectrum of epigenetic marks and mechanisms has significantly enriched in recent decades and, in addition to DNA methylation, histone modifications and variants, or chromatin remodelling, now includes also activities driven by non-coding RNAs and the rapidly evolving field of epitranscriptomics. The interplay of several marks and mechanisms can be well observed not only in the regulation of gene activity, but also in ensuring the function of essential domains of chromosomes formed by non-coding regions of the genome, such as centromeres and telomeres.