Scope

The Plant Genetics, Epigenetics and Chromosome Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in plant genetics, epigenetics, and chromosome biology.

Led by Dr. Jiří Fajkus from Masaryk University, the Plant Genetics, Epigenetics and Chromosome Biology section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant research, which connect fundamental understanding with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

centromeres and telomeres

chromatin structure and chromosome biology

chromosome stability factors

epigenetic marks and mechanisms

next-generation and third-generation sequencing

non-coding RNAs and epitranscriptomics

plant genetics and genomics

targeted gene and chromosome editing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the composition, arrangement, and function of plant chromosomes, as well as the interplay between genetic and epigenetic factors in plant development and responses to environmental changes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Plant Genetics, Epigenetics and Chromosome Biology, and SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Plant Genetics, Epigenetics and Chromosome Biology section does not consider studies that are unrelated to plant genetics, epigenetics, or chromosome biology. Research that primarily addresses other biological aspects or focuses on non-plant organisms will be considered outside the scope of this section.

Please consider the quality and content requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis needs to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutants lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a similar phenotype. Examples include T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.