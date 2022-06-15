Scope

The Plant Membrane Traffic and Transport section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the function and regulation of plant membrane transporters.

Led by Dr. Simon Gilroy from University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Plant Membrane Traffic and Transport section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant transport processes, which contribute to the understanding of plant growth, metabolism, biotic interactions, and abiotic stress responses.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterization of transport protein interactions with the membrane environment

functional analyses of recalcitrant transport proteins from non-plant species in plant systems

incorporation of transporter function into developmental and environmental response studies

integration of membrane transporter function with cellular trafficking studies

studies incorporating transporter function in heterologous expression and artificial membrane systems with mutational and transgenic approaches in intact plants

structure-function analyses using various approaches such as crystallography, modeling, evolutionary, biochemical, and mutational methods

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms and interactions that regulate the movement of compounds across plant membranes, as well as the processes that contribute to plant growth and development.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant transport processes to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.