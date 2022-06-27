Scope

Plant Membrane Traffic and Transport aims to publish high quality and innovative experimental research investigating the function of plant membrane transporters, and the mechanisms by which these transporters are regulated. The section will provide a venue for researchers to publish biochemical, biophysical, phenomic, and cell biological studies of plant transport processes, and will prioritize reports that utilize integrative and novel approaches to elucidate cellular and whole-plant transport processses.

Plants have evolved some of the most sophisticated and highly-regulated mechanisms to control the movement of nutrients, signaling molecules, xenobiotics, and defense compounds found in living organisms. Elucidation of the processes and interactions that regulate the movement of these compounds across the plasma membrane and endomembrane structures is essential to our understanding of plant growth, metabolism, biotic interactions, and abiotic stress responses. Research that seeks to expand the understanding of plant transport processes utilizing intra- or interspecific variation approaches and functional comparisons with transporters from non-plant species is welcomed.

The section particularly encourages reports of 1) structure-function analyses utilizing crystallography, modeling, evolutionary, biochemical, and mutational approaches; 2) research that incorporates studies of transporter function in heterologous expression and artificial membrane systems with mutational and transgenic approaches in intact plants; 3) characterization of the interactions of transport proteins with the membrane environment; 4) research that integrates experimental characterization of membrane transporter function with cellular trafficking studies; 5) work that incorporates characterization of transporter function into developmental and environmental response studies; 6) functional analyses of recalcitrant transport proteins from non-plant species in plant systems.

Articles that employ genomic, phylogenetic, modeling, ionomic/metabolomic, imaging, and systems biology technologies to transport research are also of particular interest. The open-access model developed by Frontiers offers an outstanding alternative to traditional publication formats. For Plant Membrane Traffic and Transport, we have sought a balance in the editorial board between cell biologists, transport biochemists, developmental biologists, and physiologists. Frontiers articles are published fast; they will be online within ~12 weeks after the submission date. The peer-review process has been completely revised and adapted to guarantee fairness and efficiency using a thorough paperless process, with real-time author-reviewer-editor interactions, collaborative reviewer mandates to maximize quality, and reviewer disclosure after article acceptance.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:



i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.