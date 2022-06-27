Main content

Scope Plant nutrition is a field that crosses borders and that touches corners of several disciplines in the area of the nutritional sciences. On the one hand, plants require a multitude of essential and non-essential nutrients for proper sustenance and development. The uptake, transport, and accumulation of these micro- and macronutrients must be tightly regulated in order to avoid both deficiency and toxicity, and to regulate the plant's nutritional status to maintain an ideal equilibrium. On the other hand, fiber, protein, non-saturated fats, and phytochemicals (e.g. carotenoids, folic acid, alkaloids, polyphenols), besides having demonstrable critical functions in plant metabolism, have also gained visibility within human nutrition due to their health-related benefits. In fact, a safe and sufficient plant food supply is essential for humanity, since directly or indirectly, plant foods constitute our most important source of dietary nutrients.

In this context, section Plant Nutrition will consider submissions that deal with aspects of plant nutrition from both a plant standpoint (e.g. studies aimed at understanding diverse processes of nutrient uptake, transport, metabolism, and storage) and a human perspective (e.g. strategies to modulate nutritional and anti-nutritional content of plant foods; bioavailability of plant nutrients in the human gut; novel plant food sources with high nutritional content; validation of bioactivity of phytonutrients for human health). As such, we welcome papers that cover the entire scope of plant nutrition, bringing forward an integrated forum addressing the activities and functions of micro- and macronutrients needed for plant growth, but also showcasing the important role of plant foods in nutrient delivery for optimal human and animal health. Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:



i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele. Frontiers in Plant Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Plant Nutrition welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Plant Nutrition, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

