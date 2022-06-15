Scope

The Plant Nutrition section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and enhancing plant and human nutrition through plant-based sources.

Led by Dr. Marta Vasconcelos from Catholic University of Portugal, the Plant Nutrition section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant nutrition, which connect the understanding of plant nutrient uptake and metabolism with the improvement of human nutrition and health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioavailability of plant nutrients in the human gut

novel plant food sources with high nutritional content

nutrient uptake, transport, metabolism, and storage in plants

strategies to modulate nutritional and anti-nutritional content of plant foods

validation of bioactivity of phytonutrients for human health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the processes and factors affecting plant nutrition and its implications for human and animal health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant nutrition, nutrient delivery for human and animal health, and sustainable agriculture, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Plant Nutrition section does not consider studies that primarily focus on descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins, or metabolites, basic phylogenetics, or gene family definition. Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles displaying a common and stable phenotype.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant nutrition to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.