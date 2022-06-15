Scope

The Plant Pathogen Interactions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the complex relationships between plants and various pathogens.

Led by Dr. Brigitte Mauch-Mani from the Université de Neuchâtel and Dr. Choong-Min Ryu from Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology (KRIBB), the Plant Pathogen Interactions section welcomes submissions in the various domains of plant pathology, which enhance the understanding of the intricate mechanisms underlying these interactions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

environmental influence on plant-pathogen interactions

exchange, diversion, and utilization of nutrients during plant-pathogen interactions

genetic and epigenetic dynamics, and transgenerational effects in plant pathogen interactions

mechanisms of plant pathogenesis

molecular communication between plants and microorganisms, as well as nematodes, insects, mites, and parasitic plants

molecular dynamics in multitrophic interactions involving plants

molecular evolution and ecology of plant pathogen interactions

plant developmental and immune responses to pathogens at the molecular and cellular level

suppression or evasion of plant defense responses by pathogens

technological approaches to control pathogens and pests and enhance plant productivity

the reciprocal relationship between the plant immune system and the microbiome, and its relevance for plant health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying plant pathogen interactions, as well as their ecological and evolutionary aspects.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant pathogen interactions, molecular communication, genetic and epigenetic dynamics, plant defense mechanisms, nutrient utilization, plant immune system, and technological approaches to control pathogens and pests, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Plant Pathogen Interactions section does not consider studies focused on phenotypic responses or effects already shown in other species without addressing molecular relevance to the specific plant-pathogen association. Studies providing negligible advancement of knowledge will not be considered for review. Works describing plant symbiotic interactions do not fall within the scope of this Section and should be submitted to Plant Symbiotic Interactions section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide functional or mechanistic insights into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant pathology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.