Scope

Plant Pathogen Interactions publishes original, refereed research on the interactions between plants and pathogenic microrganisms, pests and viruses. The Specialty Section welcomes manuscripts that advance knowledge and understanding of aspects including:

· Molecular communication between plants and microorganisms (e.g. bacteria, fungi, oomycetes, viruses) as well as nematodes, insects and mites, and parasitic plants

· Molecular dynamics in multitrophic interactions involving plants

· Genetic and epigenetic dynamics as well as transgenerational effects in plant pathogen interactions

· Mechanisms of plant pathogenesis

· Suppression or evasion of plant defense responses by pathogens

· Exchange, diversion, and utilization of nutrients during plant pathogen interactions

· Plant developmental and immune responses to pathogens at the molecular and cellular level

· The reciprocal relationship between the plant immune system and the microbiome, and its relevance for plant health

· Molecular evolution and ecology of plant pathogen interactions

· The control of plant pathogen interactions by the environment

· Technological approaches to control pathogens and pests and enhance plant productivity.

We expect contributions that employ state-of-the-art technology and approaches, and we especially welcome studies that take interdisciplinary approaches to decipher the great complexity of the mechanisms underlying plant pathogen interactions. Descriptive studies that report phenotypic (morphological, developmental, or physiological) responses or that describe effects already shown in other species will not be considered if they do not address the molecular relevance to the plant pathogen association or if they provide negligible advancement of knowledge.

Works describing plant symbiotic interactions do not fall within the scope of this Section and should be submitted to Plant Symbiotic Interactions section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide functional or mechanistic insights into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:



i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.