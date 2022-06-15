Scope

The Plant Proteomics and Protein Structural Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of protein-based regulation in plant systems.

Led by Dr. Ive De Smet from the VIB-UGent Center for Plant Systems Biology, the Plant Proteomics and Protein Structural Biology section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant proteomics and protein structural biology, which aim to enhance the knowledge of protein dynamics, functions, and interactions in plant systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioinformatic analysis of proteomic data, including new online resources and tools

characterization of protein modifications by mass spectrometry

characterization of subcellular, cellular, or plant organ proteomes

comparative proteomic studies employing various strategies

in-depth phylogenetic studies focusing on protein classes related to signal transduction

large-scale bio-informatic surveys comparing sites for regulatory PTMs across species

novel or improved methods involving mass spectrometry

protein cross-linking studies using mass spectrometry

protein modeling if validated by experimental data

protein-protein interactions and protein networks

structural characterization and analysis of proteins using various techniques

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the dynamics, functions, and interactions of proteins in plant systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of protein-based regulation in plant systems and contribute to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

These submission types will not be accepted in the section:

i) Descriptive studies that only present a list of detected proteins (cataloging) in a given species, unless they are extended to elaborate on a new pathway or biological process related to the treatment or to the species presented or address difficult to obtain plant tissues or cells

ii) Phylogenetic studies or large-scale bio-informatic surveys should not only catalog a protein family in a few (exotic) species but should provide a thorough analysis within (at least) the Viridiplantae

For experimental studies, the following content and quality requirements are criteria for exclusion:

Quantitative omics analyses (e.g. transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) must be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. Studies that do not comply will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Purely descriptive collections of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including a limited number of comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolite levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

iii) Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc.

Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text.

Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele).

Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

These submission requirements must be met:

i) Submissions to the section should comply with the technical requirements for proteomics studies as indicated in the author guidelines.

ii) All proteomics datasets (even if only a small portion of the data is being discussed) must be submitted to an online repository (e.g. Figshare, PRIDE) before submission and the identifier (and reviewer access) needs to be included in the manuscript.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant proteomics and protein structural biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.