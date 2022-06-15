Scope

The Plant Symbiotic Interactions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of plant interactions with beneficial microorganisms.

Led by Dr. Andrea Genre from the University of Turin, the Plant Symbiotic Interactions section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant-microbe interactions, which aim to enhance the knowledge and comprehension of cellular, molecular, genetic, and evolutionary aspects of these relationships.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biotechnological approaches to the use of beneficial plant-interacting microbes to enhance plant productivity

cellular and molecular dynamics in mutualistic and commensalistic interactions involving plants and microorganisms

genetic and epigenetic aspects of beneficial plant-microbe interactions

microbial responses and adaptations to their interaction with plants

molecular communication between plants and beneficial microbes

molecular evolution and ecology of beneficial plant-microbe interactions

plant developmental responses to beneficial microbes

plant microbiome studies, with particular attention to its beneficial components and positive effects on plant health

signal and nutrient exchange underpinning beneficial plant-microbe interactions

suppression or evasion of plant defense responses by beneficial microbes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structural, functional, or evolutionary aspects of beneficial plant-microbe interactions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant symbiotic interactions and SDGs, such as SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Plant Symbiotic Interactions section does not consider manuscripts containing purely confirmatory data or descriptive findings without substantial data relevant to structural, functional, or evolutionary aspects of beneficial plant-microbe interactions. Additionally, studies focusing solely on root biomass, yield quality, chemical fertilizers, or soil properties without examining symbiotic interactions are outside the scope of this section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide functional or mechanistic insights into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

For studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) we strongly encourage the presentation of data from at least 2 independent alleles displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Exceptions should be justified.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant-microbe interactions to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.