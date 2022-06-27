Scope

'Plant Symbiotic Interactions' publishes original, high quality research in the field of plant interactions with beneficial mutualistic and endophytic organisms. This specialty section aims at advancing our knowledge and understanding of cellular, molecular, genetic and evolutionary aspects of any beneficial plant interaction with microbes (e.g. bacteria and fungi).

Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Molecular communication between plants and beneficial microbes

· Cellular and molecular dynamics in mutualistic and commensalistic interactions involving plants and microorganisms

· Genetic and epigenetic aspects of beneficial plant-microbe interactions

· Suppression or evasion of plant defence responses by beneficial microbes

· Signal and nutrient exchange underpinning beneficial plant-microbe interactions

· Plant developmental responses to beneficial microbes

· Microbial responses and adaptations to their interaction with plants

· Plant microbiome studies, with particular attention to its beneficial components and positive effects on plant health

· Molecular evolution and ecology of beneficial plant-microbe interactions

· Biotechnological approaches to the use of beneficial plant-interacting microbes to enhance plant productivity

Contributions are expected to employ state-of-the-art technology and methods including but not limited to physiology, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular genetics, epigenetics, biotechnology, bioinformatics and –omics.

Manuscripts that contain purely confirmatory data or descriptive findings without the inclusion of substantial data relevant to structural, functional or evolutionary aspects of beneficial plant-microbe interactions do not fall within the scope of the section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide functional or mechanistic insights into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments; ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

For studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) we strongly encourage the presentation of data from at least 2 independent alleles displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Exceptions should be justified.