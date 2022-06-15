Scope

The Plant Systematics and Evolution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the origin, maintenance, and diversification of plant diversity across all photosynthetic lineages.

Led by Dr. Jim Leebens-Mack from University of Georgia and Dr. Susann Wicke from Institute for Biology, Faculty of Life Sciences, Humboldt University of Berlin, the Plant Systematics and Evolution section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant research, which contribute to a deeper understanding of phylogenetic relationships and the mechanisms driving lineage diversification.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

methodological advances: technical and methodological advancements that advance the study of plant evolution, such as molecular dating and phylogenomic pipelines

phylogeography and biogeography: examining temporal and spatial dynamics of plant evolution at intra- and interspecific levels

plant speciation: characterizing genetic factors and structural, functional, or ecological traits responsible for lineage divergence and diversification

polyploidy and genome evolution: investigating evolution at chromosomal and genomic levels, such as structural rearrangements, chromosome multiplications, and gene family evolution

species delimitation: theory and methods for recognizing and delimiting species, including DNA barcoding techniques

systematics and taxonomy: exploring phylogenetic relationships among plants using molecular or phylogenomic data and translating this into plant classification

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the evolutionary aspects of plant diversity, phylogenetic relationships, and the mechanisms driving lineage diversification.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Plant Systematics and Evolution, contributing to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Plant Systematics and Evolution section does not consider purely descriptive studies without a clear evolutionary hypothesis or those providing only incremental advancements in knowledge. Examples of such studies include gene function descriptions, morphological structures, or plant nomenclature aspects that do not contribute to the understanding of plant diversity, phylogenetic relationships, and lineage diversification. Additionally, studies limited to descriptive characterizations of single-gene families and genome architectures are not considered suitable for this section. Lastly, submissions focusing on animal or human biology, unrelated environmental sciences, or agricultural practices without a foundation in plant systematics or evolutionary processes are not within the scope of this section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide mechanistic and/or physiological insights into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.