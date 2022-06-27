Scope

Plant Systematics and Evolution publishes research on the origin and maintenance of plant diversity in all photosynthetic lineages, including flowering plants, gymnosperms, bryophytes, ferns and lycophytes, and algae. The Specialty Section welcomes manuscripts that advance knowledge and understanding of phylogenetic relationships as well as mechanisms and drivers of lineage diversification from the intra- to the supraspecific level. Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Systematics and taxonomy: understanding phylogenetic relationships among plants using (mainly) molecular or phylogenomic data and translating this into plant classification

· Species delimitation: theory and methods of recognizing and delimiting species, including (multi-locus or phylogenomic) DNA barcoding

· Plant speciation: characterizing (epi-)genetic factors as well as structural, functional and/or ecological traits (co-)responsible for lineage divergence and diversification

· Phylogeography and biogeography: temporal and spatial dynamics of plant evolution at the intra- and interspecific level (e.g., during Pleistocene climate fluctuations, in the course of adaptive radiations or on islands)

· Polyploidy and genome evolution: addressing evolution at the chromosomal (e.g., structural rearrangements, chromosome multiplications) and the genomic level (e.g, evolution of gene families or of repetitive DNA)

· Methodological advances: technical and methodological advancements pushing forward the study of plant evolution (e.g., molecular dating, timing ancestral genome duplication events, broadly applicable phylogenomic pipelines)

Purely descriptive studies that do not address a clear evolutionary hypothesis in a broader context or that provide only incremental advancement of knowledge (e.g., studies describing gene functions or morphological structures, pure applications of DNA barcoding, species descriptions without a phylogenetic framework, or aspects of plant nomenclature) do not fall within the scope of the section. Likewise, studies limited to descriptive characterizations of single-gene families and genome architectures (e.g. generically including phylogenetic analysis, molecular evolutionary analysis and perhaps expression data) do not fall within the scope of the section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below

· Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.



· Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide mechanistic and/or physiological insights into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).