Scope

The Plant Systems and Synthetic Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding plant function and engineering plant traits through computational, systems, and synthetic biology approaches.

Led by Dr. Zoran Nikoloski from Max Planck Institute of Molecular Plant Physiology, the Plant Systems and Synthetic Biology section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant biology, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to study plant function and environmental responses.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational biology and data acquisition

integrative and translational approaches combining multiple molecular or organismal species

molecular biology and genetics

morphological, biochemical, electrophysiological, pharmacological, and imaging studies

plant-environment interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the internal processes and external cues that modulate plant phenotypic characteristics and environmental responses, as well as applications of system-level understanding to forward-engineering plant traits.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant function, engineering plant traits, and environmental responses, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Plant Systems and Synthetic Biology section does not consider studies that primarily focus on descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins, or metabolites, basic phylogenetics, gene family definition, industrial applications, or nitrogen management without a strong connection to plant systems or synthetic biology. Research lacking an emphasis on the integration of these fields or a foundation in plant biology will be considered out of scope. Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.