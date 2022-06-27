Scope

Nowadays, the demand for reducing pesticide pollution, environmental protection, and ecologically sustainable development is increasing. However, the scientific research and practices on plant protection and development at present is mainly conducted from the perspective of biological sciences, e.g., chemistry, biology, and ecology. With the rapid development of information and communication technologies, it is possible to explore new research directions and practices for smart plant protection, “Smart Phytoprotection”, through the emerging technologies, e.g., Satellite Remote Sensing, Radar Detection, UAV Monitoring, Aerial Image Processing, Internet of Things, 5G Technology, Big Data, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. In the future, plant protection will become sustainable, intelligent, and towards the era of unmanned smart plant protection.

This section aims to provide a forum for researchers from diverse interdisciplinary areas to present their latest achievements for plant protection and development based on various information and communication technologies. Topics of interest include but are not limited to:

l Sustainable and intelligent pest identification and control with Internet of Things, radar detection, UAV, artificial intelligence, machine vision, etc.

Description: Sustainable and intelligent identification and control technologies on diseases, pests and weeds, e.g., 1) Novel migratory pest monitoring system that consists of Solar Insecticidal Lamps Internet of Things (small scale), high altitude trap lamp (middle-scale), entomological radar techniques (large scale), integration and cooperative operation of multi-scale monitoring systems; 2) Novel sustainable and intelligent technologies for forest and grass plant disease control; 3) Intelligent prevention and control for early warning, emergency measures, and future prediction; 4) Studies on the reliability, effectiveness, and safety of green and smart technologies in multi-scale.

l Sustainable and intelligent biological control for plant protection and development

Description: Sustainable and intelligent biological control technologies, e.g., 1) Novel sustainable and intelligent technologies for monitoring and preventing the invasion of large-scale alien species, such as the prevention and control of the spread of Buffalo Grass in the United States; 2) Novel sustainable and intelligent technologies for degraded grassland management; 3) Novel sustainable and intelligent technologies for research on epidemic law and comprehensive control of plant diseases;

l Sustainable and intelligent ecological control technologies for plant protection and development

Description: Sustainable and intelligent ecological control technologies, e.g., 1) Novel sustainable and intelligent technologies for protection beneficial insects, such as prevention and control of large-scale death of bees by monitoring the local environmental changes and pollution; 2) Novel sustainable and intelligent technologies for research on forest and forage germplasm resources evaluation and variety breeding; 3) Novel sustainable and intelligent technologies for research on biodiversity control;

l Sustainable and intelligent technologies for pesticide use, e.g., sustainable and intelligent technologies for pesticide use based on UAV and Robotics;

l Novel sustainable and intelligent technologies for crop protection under the new agricultural production modes, e.g., 1) novel sustainable and intelligent technologies for crop protection in Photovoltaic Farming; 2) novel sustainable and intelligent technologies for crop protection in Desert and Seawater Farming;

l Novel sustainable and intelligent equipment for plant protection and development;

l Proof-of-concept, demonstration, and case study of sustainable and intelligent plant protection and development;

l Advances, innovations, and new trends in sustainable and intelligent technologies for plant protection and development.