Scope

The Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative approaches to plant protection and development using advanced technologies.

Led by Dr. Lei Shu from the Nanjing Agricultural University, the Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection section welcomes submissions in various domains of smart plant protection, which explore the intersection between technology and sustainable development in agriculture.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances, innovations, and new trends in sustainable and intelligent technologies for plant protection and development

novel sustainable and intelligent technologies for crop protection under new agricultural production modes

proof-of-concept, demonstration, and case studies of sustainable and intelligent plant protection and development

sustainable and intelligent biological control for plant protection and development

sustainable and intelligent ecological control technologies for plant protection and development

sustainable and intelligent equipment for plant protection and development

sustainable and intelligent pest identification and control using internet of things, radar detection, UAV, artificial intelligence, and machine vision

sustainable and intelligent technologies for pesticide use, such as UAV and robotics-based applications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of advanced technologies in sustainable and intelligent plant protection and development.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection section does not consider submissions focused on traditional Chinese medicine, molecular biology, or gene expression, as these topics fall outside the scope of sustainable and intelligent plant protection strategies. Research that does not directly contribute to the development or understanding of sustainable phytoprotection methods will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of smart plant protection to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.