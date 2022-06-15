Scope

The Technical Advances in Plant Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development of innovative techniques and technologies in plant science.

Led by Dr. Ruslan Kalendar from the University of Helsinki, the Technical Advances in Plant Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant science, which facilitate the understanding of plant biology and accelerate the pace of discovery.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation of existing methods to plant systems or improvements to existing methods that significantly increase their utility and/or robustness, including protocols for plant transformation and hybridization

chemical biology techniques, including chemical labelling, biosynthesis of probes, inducers, modulators, and ligands, and chemical screenings

mathematical, statistical, computational and bioinformatics approaches and models for analyzing and/or integrating large-scale datasets and deciphering plant function and growth at any level

instrumentation development

methods for nucleic acid manipulation, amplification, sequencing, gene expression quantification and manipulation, including: epigenetics, gene targeting, transduction, and RNA interference

methods for physiological and morphological analyses, including high-throughput screening techniques

microscopy and non-optical imaging techniques, including probe design and labeling methods, spectroscopy, and in vivo imaging

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of new research tools, proof-of-concept, and comparison with available approaches, along with the full experimental details to allow readers to employ them. Submissions to this section should also provide significant and novel insight into plant science rather than purely showcasing additional examples of using existing technologies. Where the main focus is on developing new AI or remote sensing technology, without a focus on plant science, authors should consider submission to Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence or Frontiers in Remote Sensing.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Technical Advances in Plant Science, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Technical Advances in Plant Science does not consider submissions that do not meet the required criteria or primarily address human health and non-plant related subjects. Additionally, while quantitative analysis on a minimum of three biological replicates is preferred, exceptions may be made for studies using single alleles if proper justification is provided. Descriptive collections of transcripts, proteins, or metabolites without a clear connection to the development of innovative techniques and technologies in plant science will not be considered for review.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. qPCR expression analysis is performed using multiplexed TaqMan sets using multiple targets in a single reaction. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

If the study uses PCR methods for genome fingerprinting (RAPD, ISSR, iPBS, IRAP, etc.) or the SSR method, it is required to provide high-quality images from gel electrophoresis on which all PCR amplicons must be easily observed. Moreover, decoding is required for each gel electrophoresis.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, chloroplast and mitochondrial genome annotations, and including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.