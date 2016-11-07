- Science News
Publishing agreement with Universität Kassel
We are delighted to inform you that Universität Kassel holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers.
Universität Kassel will be covering Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any of the Frontiers journals.
For further information, requirements and whether you qualify for funding, please contact pohlmann@bibliothek.uni-kassel.de.