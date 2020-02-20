Frontiers and the University of Agder form open access publishing agreement

The University of Agder (Universitetet i Agder) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the University of Agder will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the University of Agder will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the University of Agder. The corresponding author has to credit University of Agder in the publication.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select _‘_UNIVERSITY OF AGDER’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the institution and, if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the University of Agder upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Agder’s open access webpage _[__https://www.uia.no/en/library/forskning-og-publisering2/research-support-from-the-university-library/open-access-agreements-with-academic-publishers__\]_ or contact Igor Goncharenko, igor.goncharenko@uia.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.