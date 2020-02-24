Frontiers and the University of Stavanger form open access publishing agreement

The University of Stavanger (Universitetet I Stavanger) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the University of Stavanger will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the University of Stavanger will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the University of Stavanger.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select _‘_UNIVERSITY OF STAVANGER’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the institution and, if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the University of Stavanger upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University Of Stavanger’s OA PAGE: https://liveuis.sharepoint.com/sites/Biblioteket/SitePages/Open-Access.aspx or contact Linda Johnsen, linda.johnsen@uis.no

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.