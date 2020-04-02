Frontiers and SINTEF form open access publishing agreement

SINTEF supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, SINTEF has entered into an agreement with Frontiers that will give our authors a 10% membership discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles, under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with SINTEF AS, SINTEF Ocean AS or SINTEF Energy Research AS.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select _‘_SINTEF’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. You will need to enter a project number for the article to be approved. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with SINTEF, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be invoiced to your project.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit SINTEF AS’s OA agreement page (https://sintef.sharepoint.com/sites/stottetjenester/publikasjoner/open-access-/Sider/%C3%85pen-tilgang-gjennom-avtaler.aspx) or contact Trude Eikebrokk, Trude.Eikebrokk@sintef.no

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.