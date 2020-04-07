Frontiers and Nofima form open access publishing agreement

Nofima- the Food Research Institute (Nofima) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, Nofima will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Nofima will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Nofima.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select _‘_Nofima’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Nofima, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by Nofima upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact Nofima.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.