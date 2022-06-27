miroslav obornik
Institute of Parasitology, Biology Centre, Czech Academy of Sciences
České Budějovice, Czechia
Specialty Chief Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Institute of Oceanography, Hellenic Centre for Marine Research
Heraklion, Greece
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Institute of Microbiology, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic (ASCR)
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Lille University of Science and Technology
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
UMR6539 Laboratoire des Sciences de L'environnement Marin (LEMAR)
Plouzané, France
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Oceanographic Center of A Coruña, Spanish Institute of Oceanography
A Coruña, Spain
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
National Renewable Energy Laboratory (DOE)
Golden, United States
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
University of Münster
Münster, Germany
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
University of Tsukuba
Tsukuba, Japan
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Institute of Hydrobiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (India)
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives (CEA)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
South China Sea Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms