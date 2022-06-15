Scope

The Functional and Applied Plant Genomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding plant genes and genomes through experimental and computational methods.

Led by Dr. Huihui Li from the Institute of Crop Sciences, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the Functional and Applied Plant Genomics section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant genomics, which connect fundamental knowledge with applied research to address a wide range of topics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence-based genomic prediction

chromatin accessibilities, and non-canonical inheritance

crop genomics

epigenetics

functional genomics

gene regulation networks

genetic and genomic analyses of agronomic traits

genome-wide association studies and epistasis studies on genes and traits based on multi-omics

genomic selection and genomics-assisted breeding

genotypes, phenotypes, and environmental interactions

technologies for fast-forward genetic gain in crop breeding

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about functional and applied plant genomics, offering fundamental insights into the field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, such as SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Functional and Applied Plant Genomics section does not consider studies dealing with pure bioinformatics, crop biotechnology, and plant pathology, although there are close collaborations with related sections. Studies with a narrow regional focus or lacking broader applicability are also outside the scope of this section. Transgenic organisms may be included if they are presented within a genomics context and contribute to the understanding of functional and applied plant genomics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant genomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.