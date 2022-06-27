Main content

Specialty chief editor huihui li Institute of Crop Sciences, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences Beijing , China Specialty Chief Editor Functional and Applied Plant Genomics

Scope The Functional and Applied Genomics section of Frontiers in Plant Science publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of Plant Genomics, an important field that aims to elucidate the fundamental nature of plant genes and genomes using experimental and/or computational methods. While we are open to publishing papers on new genomes, pan-genomes and genomic evolutions, another important goal of this section is to integrate information from genomics with applied researches to address but not limited to the following cross-cutting topics: Crop genomics

Functional genomics

Gene regulation networks

Genetic and genomic analyses of agronomic traits

GWAS and epistasis studies on genes and traits based on multi-omics

Genotypes, phenotypes and environmental interactions

Artificial intelligence-based genomic prediction

Genomic selection and genomics-assisted breeding

Technologies for fast-forward genetic gain in crop breeding

Epigenetics, chromatin accessibilities and non-canonical inheritance

All manuscripts submitted to this section must provide fundamental insights into Functional and Applied Plant Genomics.

Studies dealing with pure bioinformatics, crop biotechnology, plant pathology do not fall within the scope of this section, although we do have close collaborations with related sister sections in Frontiers in Plant Science. Frontiers in Plant Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

