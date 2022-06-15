Scope

The Photosynthesis and Photobiology section is committed to publishing research centered on the study of energy absorption, transfer, and conversion processes in photosynthesis and the mechanisms of light influence on plants.

Led by Dr. Xinguang Zhu from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Photosynthesis and Photobiology section encourages submissions in various domains of photosynthesis and photobiology, which connect fundamental and applied research to enhance photosynthetic efficiency and improve crop yields.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

CO2 concentrating mechanisms

crassulacean acid metabolism

crop improvement for higher photosynthetic efficiency

evolution of photosynthesis

gene regulatory networks controlling photosynthesis

leaf and canopy photosynthesis

light energy absorption, transfer, and conversion processes

light-induced signal transduction and photomorphogenesis

natural variation of photosynthesis

photosynthesis environment interaction

structure and function of enzymes and transporters related to photosynthesis

structure and function of pigment protein complexes involved in light reactions

stomatal conductance and mesophyll conductance

synthetic biology of photosynthesis

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the processes and mechanisms involved in photosynthesis and photobiology, contributing valuable insights to the field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Photosynthesis and Photobiology section and SDGs, such as SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

All studies must contribute insights into photosynthesis and photobiology. Both experimental and in silico studies on photosynthesis are welcomed to submit. Studies focusing on development of systems models for photosynthesis should be sent to more specialized journals for modeling. Studies on all aspects related to photosynthetic efficiency and options to improve photosynthesis to better serve humanity are particular welcomed.

Please consider the quality and content requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis needs to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutants lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Photosynthesis and Photobiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.