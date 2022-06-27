Main content

Scope Photosynthesis provides food, fiber and fuel for our society, and is a crucial component of the global carbon cycle and global water cycle. Photosynthesis research covers all areas related to the energy absorption, transfer, and conversion processes of photosynthesis and closely related processes. Photobiology is about studying mechanisms of how light influences plants either physically or through signal transduction processes. Right now, there is a huge interest in enhancing photosynthesis for greater yields. The Photosynthesis and Photobiology section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all areas of photosynthesis and photobiology, which include but not limited to: Structure and function of pigment protein complexes involved in the light reactions



Structure and function of enzymes and transporters involved in or closely related to the photosynthesis



Light energy absorption, transfer, and conversion processes



CO2 concentrating mechanisms (CCM)



Gene regulatory network controlling photosynthesis



Stomatal conductance and mesophyll conductance



Leaf and canopy photosynthesis



Crassulacean acid metabolism



Photosynthesis environment interaction



Evolution of photosynthesis



Natural variation of photosynthesis



Synthetic biology of photosynthesis



Crop improvement for higher photosynthetic efficiency



Light induced signal transduction and photomorphogenesis All studies must contribute insights into photosynthesis and photobiology. Both experimental and in silico studies on photosynthesis are welcomed to submit. Studies focusing on development of systems models for photosynthesis should be sent to more specialized journals for modeling. Studies on all aspects related to photosynthetic efficiency and options to improve photosynthesis to better serve humanity are particular welcomed. Frontiers in Plant Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

