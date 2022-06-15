Scope

The Plant Abiotic Stress section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interactions between plants and environmental factors that negatively impact plant growth and survival.

Led by Dr. Luisa Sandalio from the Department of Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology of Plants, Experimental Station of Zaidín, and Dr. Yongjiang Zhang from the University of Maine, the Plant Abiotic Stress section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant-environment interactions, which provide insights into the mechanisms and responses of plants to abiotic stress.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analysis of abiotic stress responses in the context of climate change, crop stability, and resilience

elucidation of stress response and protection pathways

engineering of stress response and protection pathways

identification of genes involved in differential stress responses

studies focused on stress-adapted plants

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, genetic understanding, and responses of plants to abiotic stress factors.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant-environment interactions, stress response mechanisms, and crop resilience, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Plant Abiotic Stress section does not consider studies that report responses to abiotic stress treatments without contributing to the mechanistic or genetic understanding of the responses observed. Additionally, descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins, or metabolites, as well as basic phylogenetics and cursory functional attributions, are outside the scope of this section. Research focusing on animal or human biology, clinical research, and biotic stressors, such as pests and pathogens, is also not suitable for this section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Phenotyping and gene function experiments

All quantitative analyzes need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis.

Studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC). etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;



ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;



iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

Overexpression/loss-of-function studies to characterize a particular gene must be conducted in the plant species of origin of the gene. If the studied species is particularly difficult to transform, experimental evidence must be provided in addition to overexpression experiments in a model plant system (Arabidopsis, Nicotiana, rice).

Reports of novel tolerance genes or alleles must be accompanied by allelism tests in the appropriate segregating progenies. The novel resistance source should preferably be deposited to one or more internationally accessible germplasm repositories without usage restrictions.

Additional Requirements

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant-environment interactions to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.