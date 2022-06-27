ingo dreyer
University of Talca
Talca, Chile
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
National Renewable Energy Laboratory (DOE)
Golden, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
California State University, Fresno
Fresno, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Western Sydney University
Penrith, Australia
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique (INRIA)
Rocquencourt, France
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
University of Adelaide
Adelaide, Australia
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Department of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
University of Ulm
Ulm, Germany
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Hochschule Geisenheim University
Geisenheim, Germany
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Department of Biotechnology, Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta School of Biosciences, Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
National University of Singapore
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling