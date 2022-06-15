Scope

The Plant Cell Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the cellular and molecular processes in plants.

Led by Dr. Simon Gilroy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Plant Cell Biology section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant cell biology, which aim to enhance the understanding of plant function through cellular and molecular processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

autophagy

cell cycle and growth

cell structure

cell wall

chromatin, chromosome, and nuclear organization and dynamics

cytoskeleton dynamics

mechanisms of DNA replication, repair, and recombination

mechanisms of gene regulation from transcriptional to post-translational modifications

membrane dynamics

mechanobiology

nature of mutations and mutation process

organelle structure and function

RNA biology and function

signaling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the cellular and molecular processes contributing to plant physiology, development, and interaction with the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of cellular and molecular processes in plants, contributing to plant physiology, development, and interaction with the environment, thereby promoting SDGs such as Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Climate Action (SDG 13), and Life on Land (SDG 15).

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis needs to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant cell biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.