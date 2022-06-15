Scope

The Plant Development and EvoDevo section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the growth, morphogenesis, and evolution of plant organs and tissues.

Led by Dr. Neelima Sinha from the University of California, Davis, the Plant Development and EvoDevo section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant development, which connect organismal form and function through diverse research approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical articles, including computational meta-analysis of existing data sets or modeling of developmental processes

embryogenesis

evolution of developmental mechanisms

hormonal regulation of developmental processes

initiation, growth, and morphogenesis of plant organs and tissues

informatic and computational analyses of genes and genomes that shed light on plant developmental processes and address clear hypotheses relating to developmental processes

novel genetic methods, tools, and resources pushing forward the study of plant development

plant reproduction, from flowering induction to fruit development, apomixis, gametogenesis, and fertilization mechanisms

seed biology as it relates to seed development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms and processes involved in plant development and evolution.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Plant Development and EvoDevo section does not consider studies that are purely descriptive or derivative without addressing a clear developmental hypothesis, nor those providing only incremental advancements in knowledge. Studies unrelated to plant development, evolution, and their underlying mechanisms are also outside the scope of this section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant development to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.