Scope

Plant Development and EvoDevo publishes significant findings and major advances across the entire field of plant development, which broadly encompasses studies on initiation, growth, and morphogenesis of plant organs and tissues in all land plant clades, including non-models, model systems, and crop species. The section welcomes studies that help tie together organismal form and function via cell biology, genetics, and evolutionary biology, as well as morphometrics, computer-modeling, and all areas of omics and systems biology, to determine how structure is generated. Topics covered by the section include but are not limited to:

· Initiation, growth, and morphogenesis of plant organs and tissues

· Hormonal regulation of developmental processes

· Evolution of developmental mechanisms

· Plant reproduction, from flowering induction to fruit development, apomixis, gametogenesis, fertilization mechanisms

· Embryogenesis

· Seed biology as it relates to seed development

· Novel genetic methods, tools, and resources pushing forward the study of plant development

· Analytical articles, including computational meta-analysis of existing data sets or modelling of developmental processes

· Informatic and computational analyses of genes and genomes that shed light on plant developmental processes and address clear hypotheses relating to developmental processes

Studies that attempt to unravel developmental mechanisms or that put development in the context of plant function and evolution are especially welcome. Purely descriptive or derivative studies that do not address a clear developmental hypothesis or only provide incremental advancement of knowledge (e.g. studies describing morphological structures with no clear framework of underlying developmental principles, pure transcriptomic studies that do not provide an advance in our knowledge of plant development) do not fall within the scope of the section. Papers describing fossil specimens are not considered for review.





Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:



i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.