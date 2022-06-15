Scope

The Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding molecular metabolism in various organisms and exploring chemodiversity in the plant kingdom.

Led by Dr. Laigeng Li from the Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences, this section welcomes submissions in the various domains of plant metabolism and chemodiversity, which aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the complex interplay between genomics, molecular biology, biochemistry, cellular biology, genetics, physiology, ecology, and evolution in plant primary and specialized metabolism.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

comparative studies of plant metabolic systems across model species and non-model land plants and their aquatic relatives

integration of genomics-related technologies such as DNA sequencing and metabolomics

metabolic diversity associated with sessile organisms

molecular systems underlying known and undiscovered aspects of metabolism

plant fitness and adaptation to varied ecologies, agricultural demands, and global climate change

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular systems and metabolic diversity in plants, as well as their relevance to plant fitness and adaptation to various environmental conditions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant metabolism and chemodiversity, promoting sustainable agriculture (SDG 2), climate action (SDG 13), and the conservation of terrestrial ecosystems (SDG 15).

The Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity section does not consider studies that are primarily descriptive collections of transcripts, proteins, or metabolites, or those that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and cursory functional attributions. Additionally, this section does not cover submissions focused on medical treatments, cancer research, liver disease, inflammation, or antimicrobial research, as these topics fall outside the scope of plant metabolism and chemodiversity. Studies that do not directly involve plant-based metabolic processes or chemical diversity are unsuitable for this section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant metabolism and chemodiversity to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.