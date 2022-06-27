Main content

Scope Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity focuses on understanding metabolism at the molecular level in organisms spanning the evolutionary lineage of terrestrial and aquatic plants, and reaching back to the basal members of this branch of life. This Specialty Section aims to develop a broad view of the molecular systems underlying known and as-yet-undiscovered aspects of metabolism and the levels of chemo-/ metabolic diversity associated with these sessile organisms so essential in the biosphere — both as part of human and animal nutrition, and for the future of biorenewable natural resources.

To reflect this cross-disciplinary view, a significant priority of Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity is the emphasis of the ever-expanding need to integrate and understand the complex interplay of genomics, molecular biology, biochemistry, enzymology, chemistry, physiology, and evolution in plant primary and specialized (secondary) metabolism, as well as the relevance of these systems to plant fitness — particularly as they adapt to varied ecologies, agricultural demands, and global climate change. Finally, with rapid advances in genomics-related technologies such as DNA sequencing and metabolomics, the section hopes to incorporate papers that represent multifaceted studies of plant metabolic systems in a comparative manner across model species, as well as currently under-appreciated non-model land plants and their aquatic relatives.



Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant plants should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:



i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele. Frontiers in Plant Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Plant Sci.

Abbreviation fpls

Electronic ISSN 1664-462X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, AGRICOLA

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.627 Impact Factor 8.0 CiteScore

