laigeng li
Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Shanghai , China
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Shanghai , China
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
Washington State University
Pullman , United States
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
University of Mississippi
Oxford , United States
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
Laimburg Research Centre
Vadena , Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
Second Military Medical University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
Institute of Plant Physiology and Ecology, Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences (CAS)
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR)
New Delhi , India
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
Washington State University
Pullman , United States
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
University of Parma
Parma , Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Lucknow , India
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
State University of the North Fluminense Darcy Ribeiro
Campos dos Goytacazes , Brazil
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
West Virginia University
Morgantown , United States
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon , Canada
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
University of Sonora
Hermosillo , Mexico
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
Shenzhen Graduate School, Peking University
Shenzhen , China
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
University of Hawaii at Manoa
Honolulu , United States
Associate Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity