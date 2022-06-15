Scope

Plant Physiology is an integrative area of plant sciences that studies a wide array of physiological processes and environmental responses in plants at multiple scales, from molecules to pathways, from cells to tissues, from organisms to ecosystems. The sessile lifestyle of plants has led to the evolution of sophisticated adaptive mechanisms that enable plants to thrive in a variety of climates and environmental conditions. In-depth understanding of those fundamental mechanisms and how they fit together to make a functional plant is the central goal of plant physiology as a research field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

chromatin and organelle dynamics

circadian clock and its influence on plant function

ecophysiology and environmental interactions

gene regulation and signaling

mutation and its effects on plant function

phytohormones and their roles

photosynthesis and related processes

plant development and growth

plant nutrition and resource allocation

primary and secondary metabolism

respiration and energy production

RNA and protein function

transpiration and water utilization

transport mechanisms in plants

tropic and adaptive responses

We especially welcome manuscripts that improve the mechanistic understanding of different aspects of plant physiology and address new and long-standing questions in plant sciences, as well as submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant function and adaptation, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide insight into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include, T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC) etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.