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825 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 17 Jul 2026

Inoculation, co-inoculation, and re-inoculation with Rhizobium tropici and Azospirillum brasilense: effects on nodulation, growth, and agronomic performance of common bean

in Plant Symbiotic Interactions

  • Nathan Mickael de Bessa Cunha
  • Itamar Rosa Teixeira
  • Gisele Carneiro da Silva Teixeira
  • Ednaldo Cândido Rocha
  • Antonio Alannilson Neres de Oliveira
  • Andressa Laís Caldeira de Souza
  • Tamires Ester Peixoto Bravo
  • Alexandre Marcos Sbroggio Filho
Frontiers in Plant Science
doi 10.3389/fpls.2026.1815474
  • 714 views

Original Research

Published on 15 Jul 2026

Bacillus from the Brazilian Caatinga biome enhances maize productivity and agronomic performance under rainfed conditions across multi-location field trials

in Plant Symbiotic Interactions

  • Ubiraci Gomes de Paula Lana
  • Sylvia Morais de Sousa
  • Bárbara Temponi Vilarino Godinho
  • Lourenço Vitor Silva Ferreira
  • Christiane Abreu de Oliveira Paiva
  • João Vitor Silvério Alves de Avelar
  • Paulo César Magalhães
  • Julio Cezar Souza Vasconcelos
  • Geraldo Magela de Almeida Cançado
  • Eliane Aparecida Gomes
Frontiers in Plant Science
doi 10.3389/fpls.2026.1867580
  • 664 views