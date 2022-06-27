andrea genre
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
Public University of Navarre
Pamplona, Spain
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
Institute for Sustainable Plant Protection, National Research Council (CNR)
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
Polytechnic Institute of Bragança (IPB)
Bragança, Portugal
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
Pyrenean Institute of Ecology, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Jaca, Spain
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
University of Dundee
Dundee, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
University of Eastern Piedmont
Vercelli, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
Council for Agricultural Research and Agricultural Economy Analysis | CREA
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
University of Ottawa
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
INRA Centre Dijon Bourgogne Franche-Comté
Dijon, France
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
Montpellier
Montpellier, France
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions