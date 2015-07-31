- Science News
- Open science and peer review
- Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – July 31, 2015
Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – July 31, 2015
Max Planck Digital LibraryOpen Science DaysCopyright Clearance CenterOpen Access, which direction? [1-h-long webinar with Deni Auclair, Mark Ware, Bill O’Brien]The GuardianThe great beyond: will the UK science budget be cut by 40%?Open Source9 stories of science evolving with open sourceScienceJapan’s universities open up to the worldThe BooksellerInforma pays £20m for Ashgate PublishingSelect ScienceRevolutionary open-access laboratory facilitating innovative researchFWF/Austrian Science FundFWF unterstützt die Position der niederländischen Universitäten zu Open Access [in German]Chronicle of Higher EducationLibrarians leap to the aid of researchers whose funding will soon depend on Open Access [subscription required]Digital SciencePredatory publishing isn’t the problem, it’s a symptom of information inequalityNatureScientist criticizes media portrayal of researchMail & GuardianCopyright issues dog academicsPASTEUR4OAPASTEUR4OA announces regional policy workshops for research funders and research performing organizationsData-Smart City SolutionsPlenario: changing how we use open dataArs TechnicaNew study shows Spain’s “Google tax” has been a disaster for publishersIntellectual Property WatchUkraine open access initiative roils local authors seeking copyright protectionLos Angeles TimesFederal humanities grants aim to put scholars on best seller listsSunlight FoundationNASA’s EPIC photographs: Sunlight and open data on a global scale