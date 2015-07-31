Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – July 31, 2015

Max Planck Digital LibraryOpen Science DaysCopyright Clearance CenterOpen Access, which direction? [1-h-long webinar with Deni Auclair, Mark Ware, Bill O’Brien]The GuardianThe great beyond: will the UK science budget be cut by 40%?Open Source9 stories of science evolving with open sourceScienceJapan’s universities open up to the worldThe BooksellerInforma pays £20m for Ashgate PublishingSelect ScienceRevolutionary open-access laboratory facilitating innovative researchFWF/Austrian Science FundFWF unterstützt die Position der niederländischen Universitäten zu Open Access [in German]Chronicle of Higher EducationLibrarians leap to the aid of researchers whose funding will soon depend on Open Access [subscription required]Digital SciencePredatory publishing isn’t the problem, it’s a symptom of information inequalityNatureScientist criticizes media portrayal of researchMail & GuardianCopyright issues dog academicsPASTEUR4OAPASTEUR4OA announces regional policy workshops for research funders and research performing organizationsData-Smart City SolutionsPlenario: changing how we use open dataArs TechnicaNew study shows Spain’s “Google tax” has been a disaster for publishersIntellectual Property WatchUkraine open access initiative roils local authors seeking copyright protectionLos Angeles TimesFederal humanities grants aim to put scholars on best seller listsSunlight FoundationNASA’s EPIC photographs: Sunlight and open data on a global scale

Related Content

Post related info

July 31, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Open science and peer review

Related Subjects

Academic publishing

Open access

Open data

Scholarly publishing

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content