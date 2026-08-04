Mini Review
Published on 04 Aug 2026
The radical right’s territorial legitimacy
in Elections and Representation
- 312 views
Mini Review
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 27 Jul 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 27 Jul 2026
in Elections and Representation
Systematic Review
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Elections and Representation
Conceptual Analysis
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Elections and Representation
Brief Research Report
Published on 15 Jul 2026
in Elections and Representation
Brief Research Report
Accepted on 06 Jul 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 06 Jul 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 26 Jun 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 26 Jun 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 11 Jun 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 09 Jun 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 04 Jun 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 03 Jun 2026
in Elections and Representation
Conceptual Analysis
Published on 02 Jun 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 02 Jun 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 01 Jun 2026
in Elections and Representation
Hypothesis and Theory
Accepted on 25 May 2026
in Elections and Representation
Original Research
Published on 25 May 2026
in Elections and Representation