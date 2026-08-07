Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION, AND CALIBRATION OF AN AUTOMATED WEIGHING LYSIMETER TO SUPPORT CLIMATE-SMART AGRICULTURE IN THE COLOMBIAN ORINOQUÍA
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
in Hydrosphere
Review
Accepted on 22 Jul 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 20 Jul 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 25 Jun 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Accepted on 19 Jun 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 12 Jun 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 15 May 2026
in Hydrosphere
Brief Research Report
Published on 11 May 2026
in Hydrosphere
Editorial
Published on 28 Apr 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 28 Apr 2026
in Hydrosphere
Editorial
Published on 18 Mar 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 25 Feb 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 06 Feb 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 14 Jan 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 09 Jan 2026
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 10 Dec 2025
in Hydrosphere
Original Research
Published on 01 Dec 2025
in Hydrosphere