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57 articles

articles

Systematic Review

Published on 16 Jun 2026

Unlocking the microbial potential of traditional african fermented milk products: a systematic review with quantitative descriptive synthesis of LAB diversity, safety and indigenous starter development perspectives

in Food Biotechnology

  • Francky Steve Nodem Sohanang
  • Donkeng Nadege Nganou
  • Robert Germain Beka
  • Tegang Alphonse Sokamte
  • Ngoune Leopold Tatsadjieu
  • Bouba Adji Mohammadou
Frontiers in Food Science and Technology
doi 10.3389/frfst.2026.1847264
  • 1,329 views

Original Research

Published on 08 Oct 2025

Surface property modification of vanilla pods (Vanilla planifolia) treated with an ultrasound probe to increase the efficiency of solid–liquid extraction

in Food Biotechnology

  • Karen Aylin Vargas-García
  • Magbis Azgad Aguilar-García
  • Luz Araceli Ochoa-Martínez
  • Blanca Edith Esquivel-González
  • Karina Bustos-Ramirez
  • Gilda Avendaño-Vásquez
  • Elizabeth del Carmen Varela-Santos
Frontiers in Food Science and Technology
doi 10.3389/frfst.2025.1659448
  • 3,098 views
  • 1 citation