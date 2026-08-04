Frontiers in Food Science and Technology

Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
Soybean Variety Influences the Quality and Functionality of Soymilk Fermented by Lactobacillus acidophilus 1132
in Food Biotechnology
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Original Research
Accepted on 21 Jul 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Correction
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Systematic Review
Published on 16 Jun 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Mini Review
Published on 03 Jun 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Mini Review
Published on 18 May 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Mini Review
Accepted on 30 Apr 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Original Research
Published on 01 Apr 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Brief Research Report
Published on 27 Feb 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Editorial
Published on 05 Feb 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Brief Research Report
Published on 08 Jan 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Review
Published on 07 Jan 2026
in Food Biotechnology
Original Research
Published on 02 Dec 2025
in Food Biotechnology
Correction
Published on 07 Nov 2025
in Food Biotechnology
Review
Published on 24 Oct 2025
in Food Biotechnology
Editorial
Published on 23 Oct 2025
in Food Biotechnology
Review
Published on 16 Oct 2025
in Food Biotechnology
Original Research
Published on 08 Oct 2025
in Food Biotechnology
Editorial
Published on 15 Sep 2025
in Food Biotechnology
Mini Review
Published on 12 Sep 2025
in Food Biotechnology
Original Research
Published on 08 Sep 2025
in Food Biotechnology
Review
Published on 02 May 2025
in Food Biotechnology