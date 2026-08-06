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294 articles

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Original Research

Published on 14 Apr 2026

Soybean root elongation in relation to water and mechanical stresses in intact and disturbed structures of an Oxisol

in Plant Biophysics and Modeling

  • John Kennedy dos Santos
  • Luiz Henrique Quecine Grande
  • Lucas Henrique Amaro da Silva
  • Matheus Batista Néri Pereira
  • Anaila Amaral de Alencar
  • Renato Paiva de Lima
  • Murilo dos Santos Vianna
  • Julio Cezar Franchini
  • Alvadi Antonio Balbinot Junior
  • Henrique Debiasi
Frontiers in Plant Science
doi 10.3389/fpls.2026.1805154
  • 1,621 views