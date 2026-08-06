Frontiers in Plant Science

Review
Published on 06 Aug 2026
High-fidelity crop modelling: innovations driving sustainable fruit horticulture
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
- 407 views
Review
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Review
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 21 Jul 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Correction
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 18 Jun 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 18 May 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Methods
Published on 18 May 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 07 May 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 14 Apr 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Editorial
Published on 14 Apr 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 07 Apr 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 01 Apr 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Editorial
Published on 23 Mar 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 12 Mar 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Review
Published on 12 Mar 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 04 Mar 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 23 Feb 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Editorial
Published on 29 Jan 2026
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Editorial
Published on 18 Dec 2025
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Systematic Review
Published on 17 Dec 2025
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Review
Published on 04 Dec 2025
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Original Research
Published on 14 Nov 2025
in Plant Biophysics and Modeling