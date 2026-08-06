Hypothesis and Theory
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
Chloroplastic Protein Prenylation: An Internal or External Affair? Reconciling Biochemical Data through a New Hypothesis
in Plant Cell Biology
Hypothesis and Theory
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Correction
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Review
Published on 24 Jun 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 18 Jun 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Review
Published on 03 Jun 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 21 May 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Editorial
Published on 22 Apr 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Mini Review
Published on 15 Apr 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 30 Mar 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Mini Review
Published on 20 Mar 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Review
Published on 26 Feb 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 12 Feb 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 12 Feb 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 30 Jan 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 21 Jan 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Review
Published on 07 Jan 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Review
Published on 05 Jan 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 02 Jan 2026
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 09 Dec 2025
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 04 Dec 2025
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 03 Dec 2025
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 03 Dec 2025
in Plant Cell Biology
Mini Review
Published on 10 Nov 2025
in Plant Cell Biology
Original Research
Published on 05 Nov 2025
in Plant Cell Biology