Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
The HMG-box protein PtHMG1 modulates lipid accumulation and fatty acid composition in the diatom Phaeodactylum tricornutum
in Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
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Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Original Research
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